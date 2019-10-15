child death

911 calls released following deadly accident at New Jersey festival

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Frantic 911 calls released to Action News on Tuesday reveal the chaotic moments after a young girl fell off a ride at a New Jersey festival over the weekend.

"Someone just fell off the ride," one caller can be heard saying.



"A girl just fell out of the ride. I don't know if there is paramedics here, but there's just a bunch of people and she's not moving," said another frantic caller.

Grief counselors on hand following death of girl at NJ fall festival. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on October 15, 2019.



Police say 10-year-old Hailey McMullen fell off the "Xtreme" ride at the 41st Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Saturday. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

State officials are investigating the tragic incident.

The company that provided the rides, Skelly's Amusements, says it has had a clean safety record, and that the tragedy has shaken the organization to its core.
