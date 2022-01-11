house fire

Car crashes, utility pole lands on Philly house igniting fire: Officials

Flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of the home as the utility pole leaned against the building.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes into utility pole, leads to Philly house fire: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A chain of events that started with a car crash has led to a house fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, according to authorities.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue.

The Action Cam on the scene showed that the white sedan suffered extensive damage and its airbags deployed after striking a utility pole.

Authorities say the pole then crashed into the roof of the house and somehow ignited the fire.

Flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of the home as the utility pole leaned against the building.

Fire crews were still on the scene pouring water onto the fire an hour after it began.

The condition of the driver of the car is unclear at this time. It is also not known if anyone was in the home when the fire started.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacar crashfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
What we know about the Fairmount fire that killed 8 children, 4 adults
Questions over smoke detectors, occupants linger in deadly fire
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
Man dies in West Philadelphia house fire
TOP STORIES
Driver speaks after shooting armed teen carjacking suspect
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold
4 dead, 3 hurt in Philadelphia shootings Monday night
South Jersey Wawa employee saves life of customer in need
Armed robbers steal cash registers from Philly 7-Eleven
Delaware's indoor mask mandate now in effect | What you should know
Show More
Space heater safety is crucial as temperatures plummet
Harriet Tubman sculpture to be unveiled in Philly
Pandemic presents obstacles for homeless shelters during extreme cold
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Preliminary findings on deadly Philly blaze could be released soon
More TOP STORIES News