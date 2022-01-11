Car crashes, utility pole lands on Philly house igniting fire: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A chain of events that started with a car crash has led to a house fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, according to authorities.It happened around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue.The Action Cam on the scene showed that the white sedan suffered extensive damage and its airbags deployed after striking a utility pole.Authorities say the pole then crashed into the roof of the house and somehow ignited the fire.Flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of the home as the utility pole leaned against the building.Fire crews were still on the scene pouring water onto the fire an hour after it began.The condition of the driver of the car is unclear at this time. It is also not known if anyone was in the home when the fire started.