Temple University rower says roommate, teammate sent her anti-Semitic text

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sasha Westrick started her first semester at Temple with all the excitement you'd expect from a college freshman."I thought immersing myself in North Philadelphia would be the best way to learn tolerance and acceptance," said Westrick, whose mother is originally from Philadelphia.Instead, she learned a harsh lesson she didn't expect."It just made me feel super uncomfortable," said the freshman.Her discomfort came from a text that she says her roommate sent her in September. The text is a screenshot of a Snapchat. In it, Westrick was unknowingly photographed while studying. The caption over her photo says "I hate Jews."Westrick, who is Jewish, says the person who created the Snapchat was her roommate."It just made me feel so uncomfortable. I just looked at her," said Westrick who adds that she gave an uncomfortable laugh after not immediately knowing how to respond. Then, she told her mother about the text."She sent me the text and I was stunned to say the least," said Amy Westrick.Sasha Westrick says the roommate who sent the text is also her teammate on the Temple University rowing team."I spoke to someone on the team and they said, 'well that's not really anti-Semitism, is it?'"Sasha Westrick filed a report with Temple police.Temple tells Action News it has addressed the incident. The university issued a statement that says in its entirety:Westrick says it took weeks for her rowing coach and the University to move her out of the dorm with the roommate who made the post. Her mother says the move finally happened after she insisted upon it.Sasha Westrick says a university hearing found the student guilty of sending the anti-Semitic message. She believes the punishment may have been a diversity training course."The girl continues to be on campus on the rowing team," said Amy Westrick. "The girl needs to go to another school."Instead, Sasha Westrick is going to another school."I don't feel happy anymore," she says of her decision to leave the campus.She doesn't feel like Temple didn't do enough to protect her and to punish the student who sent the message."I told my coach if we have a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination," she said, "then why is she still on the team?"The family is now considering legal action against Temple University.