New Details: Collision started chain of events in Strawberry Mansion fire, police say

The resulting fire knocked out power to more than 150 people.
Firefighters battle cold, flames after crash leads to fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released new details into a chain of events that resulted in a fire in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia police, a driver was involved in a collision around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North 22nd Street and West Sedgley Avenue.

The impact of the collision sent the driver's white sedan into a utility pole.

Authorities said the pole then crashed into a vacant portion of a building, which is above the Out Kast Auto Club.

The building caught fire and officials said it knocked out power to more than 150 people.

Fire officials originally told Action News the driver hit the pole and left the scene before crews arrived.

However, on Thursday, police released updated information saying the driver spoke to responding officers at the fire scene.

Police said the driver told the officers about the collision and then went to be checked out at the hospital.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames that were shooting from the top floor.

"I heard a big boom and then I seen a spark from the light pole," neighbor Jose Figueroa said.

After sunrise, the vehicle started to ice over as crews worked in extremely cold conditions to contain the fire.



The water didn't take long to freeze on just about everything it touched including signs, trees and the ground.

Officials said no one was injured during the fire.

After it was contained, crews from the Office of Emergency Management checked on families who were without power to be sure they had a way to stay warm.

