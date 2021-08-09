sex assault

Witnesses sought after 2 women sexually assaulted along Struble Trail in Chester County

According to police, the assaults took place along the Brandywine Creek, adjacent to the trail.
EMBED <>More Videos

Witnesses sought after 2 sex assaults along Chester Co. trail

CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for witnesses, and possibly video, after two women were sexually assaulted along a trail in Chester County.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Wallace Avenue around 3 p.m on Wednesday, July 28 for a reported sex assault in progress.

According to police, the assaults took place along the Brandywine Creek, adjacent to the Struble Trail.

A juvenile was taken into custody and was charged with assaulting the two adult females, police said.

SEE ALSO: Man, 20, shot and killed outside Target store in Lehigh Valley identified

Detectives spoke to some witnesses, Caln Twp. police say, and learned of additional witnesses seen on the trail.

Police say there may also be video footage available.

The location is just south of the trailhead parking area located on Norwood Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has additional information or video, is asked to contact the Caln Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-383-1821.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania to start housing unvaccinated inmates together in state prisons
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caln townshipassaultsex assault
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Discovery of hidden camera leads to rape, sex charges for Pa. doctor
Witnesses describe life inside R Kelly's 'Chocolate Factory'
Pa. massage therapist arrested, charged with sexual assault
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News