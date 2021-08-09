Witnesses sought after 2 women sexually assaulted along Struble Trail in Chester County

CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are looking for witnesses, and possibly video, after two women were sexually assaulted along a trail in Chester County.Officers were called to the 200 block of Wallace Avenue around 3 p.m on Wednesday, July 28 for a reported sex assault in progress.According to police, the assaults took place along the Brandywine Creek, adjacent to the Struble Trail.A juvenile was taken into custody and was charged with assaulting the two adult females, police said.Detectives spoke to some witnesses, Caln Twp. police say, and learned of additional witnesses seen on the trail.Police say there may also be video footage available.The location is just south of the trailhead parking area located on Norwood Road.Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has additional information or video, is asked to contact the Caln Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 610-383-1821.