15-year-old fatally shot while walking to school in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 15-year-old male was shot and killed Tuesday morning while walking to school in Hunting Park.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. near 16th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

School officials issued a statement saying the student has been identified and the family has been informed.

"This morning, a Mastery student from Simon Gratz High School was a fatal victim in a shooting, blocks away from our school. The student has been identified and their family has been informed. Mastery offers our deepest condolences to the student's family and loved ones and will respect their privacy. We share in their loss and are devastated by the frequency with which gun violence is impacting our city and our community," the statement said.

The Simon Gratz campus, including Simon Gratz High School and Mastery Prep Middle School, will dismiss students at 11 a.m. Social services, including grief counseling, is currently being provided.

Police are now checking for surveillance cameras in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

