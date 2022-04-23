Man stabbed inside Suburban Station Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was stabbed inside Suburban Station early Saturday morning.It happened on the 1500 block of Market Street in Center City.Police are looking for two suspects after the 29-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on a SEPTA platform inside Suburban Station.The injured man was able to flagged down an officer a few blocks away.Medics took him to Jefferson Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.