Man stabbed inside Suburban Station Saturday morning

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the arm inside Suburban Station early Saturday morning.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was stabbed inside Suburban Station early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 1500 block of Market Street in Center City.

Police are looking for two suspects after the 29-year-old man was stabbed in the arm on a SEPTA platform inside Suburban Station.

The injured man was able to flagged down an officer a few blocks away.

Medics took him to Jefferson Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

