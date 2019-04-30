Sunoco buys Chester Co. homes affected by pipeline construction

Action News has obtained documents showing the sale of two West Whiteland Township homes to Sunoco Pipeline, LP.The homes on Lisa Drive have been the site of sinkholes and other issues related to work on the Mariner East Pipeline.Neighbors say several families have moved out in recent weeks as loud construction continues.Neighbor Nicole Craig said, "The one woman, it just breaks my heart. She cried each time she went up and down the street to move. Heartbreaking.""It's a shame because a lot of them were nice people and friends of ours and we're going to miss them," said neighbor Amy Watters.Action News witnessed another family on Lisa Drive moving out their belongings on Monday evening.In January, a sinkhole opened in one home's yard, exposing the pipeline carrying natural gas liquids.Folks who live here say workers are out here six days a week, and they worry about their neighborhood and their safety."Just a lot of trucks and a lot of vibration. There's no peace. You can't do anything during the week," said Watters."Ginormous trucks. It's literally a construction site. It's been like that for about a year or so. And they're not telling us anything," said Craig.We have reached out to Energy Transfer, LP, Sunoco's parent company. So far we have not heard back.Late last year, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan opened an investigation into the construction of three Sunoco pipelines that stretch across Southeastern Pennsylvania. As of Monday afternoon, Hogan says the investigation is still active and ongoing.In the past, Energy Transfer has called the criminal allegations "baseless."