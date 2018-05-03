U.S. & WORLD

Sunoco Pipeline fined for 1 gas pipeline, restarts another

Segments of assembled pipe are lined up along a cleared section of woods where a pipeline for shale gas is under construction on July 8, 2017 in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Sunoco Pipeline can resume operations on a natural gas liquids pipeline crossing southern Pennsylvania while it agreed to pay $355,000 for polluting waterways in 14 counties while building a sister pipeline.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday lifted a stop-work order it imposed March 7 on the Mariner East 1 pipeline. It says owner Sunoco Pipeline adequately addressed concerns over sinkholes developing along its path in residential areas in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The sinkholes appeared to be related to construction on the adjacent Mariner East 2 pipeline.

Meanwhile, Sunoco Pipeline is paying fines to settle 69 citations from the Department of Environmental Protection for spilling drilling fluids into waterways during Mariner East 2's construction.

Sunoco Pipeline already drew $12.6 million in fines for violations on the 350-mile Mariner East 2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsunocopipeline
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News