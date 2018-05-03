Sunoco Pipeline fined for 1 gas pipeline, restarts another

Sunoco Pipeline can resume operations on a natural gas liquids pipeline crossing southern Pennsylvania while it agreed to pay $355,000 for polluting waterways in 14 counties while building a sister pipeline.The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission on Thursday lifted a stop-work order it imposed March 7 on the Mariner East 1 pipeline. It says owner Sunoco Pipeline adequately addressed concerns over sinkholes developing along its path in residential areas in southeastern Pennsylvania.The sinkholes appeared to be related to construction on the adjacent Mariner East 2 pipeline.Meanwhile, Sunoco Pipeline is paying fines to settle 69 citations from the Department of Environmental Protection for spilling drilling fluids into waterways during Mariner East 2's construction.Sunoco Pipeline already drew $12.6 million in fines for violations on the 350-mile Mariner East 2.------