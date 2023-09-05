WATCH LIVE

A plan to make Philadelphia Schools the most improved urban district in the country

ByNiki Hawkins WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 2:37AM
Watch Sept. 3 Inside Story | Inside the plan to improve Philly Schools
Dr. Tony Watlington talks about how the district plans to improve academics, boost attendance and prioritize student and faculty safety.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Newsmaker Dr. Tony Watlington, Superintendent of Philadelphia Schools, regarding his plan for making Philadelphia "the most improved urban district in the country."

The conversation revolves around the improvements the district has planned for academics, boosting attendance and safety concerns just ahead of the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

O'Donnell and the panel discus other topics, including continuing issues with city schools; new safety rules after a ghost gun was brought to a Cheltenham High football game.

The panel also discus the lack of outrage after the Philadelphia Police Department misled the public regarding an officer-involved shooting death of a man sitting in a car.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Melissa Parker, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Jeff Jubelirer, Farah Jimenez.

