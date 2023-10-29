Superstorm Sandy: A look back at the devastating storm 11 years later

Chopper 6 was over Ocean City, New Jersey after Superstorm Sandy struck in October 2012.

Even years after the storm first hit, those caught in the chaos remember it like it was yesterday.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Sunday marks 11 years since Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of the Jersey shore, destroying homes and businesses.

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed ashore in New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S.

Those killed included 48 people in New York and 12 in New Jersey. More than 70 people were killed in the Caribbean.

The shoreline in particular was hit extremely hard, as a surge of water four to five feet above ground level was measured from Long Beach Island to Sandy Hook.

Sandy was one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with more than $36 billion in damage to New Jersey and another $32 billion in New York.

"The city was just dark," Francine Miller from Atlantic City previously told Action News. "There was a lot of devastation. A lot of homes were destroyed."

The Associated Press contribute to this report.