Superstorm Sandy: A look back at the impact 10 years ago

An oceanfront home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in Mantoloking, N.J., on Oct. 31, 2012.

Superstorm Sandy slammed into the northeastern United States on October 29, 2012, devastating the coastlines of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

Sandy, as both a hurricane and a superstorm, is blamed for 182 deaths, including 48 in New York and 12 in New Jersey. More than 70 people were killed in the Caribbean.

Sandy became a tropical storm in the Caribbean Sea on Oct. 23 and struck Jamaica as a Category 1 storm a day later.

It then rapidly intensified into a Category 3 before coming ashore as a Category 2 in Cuba. As it moved north in the Atlantic, the storm became an extratropical cyclone before hitting Brigantine, New Jersey, late on Oct. 29.

The former hurricane merged with other systems to create a meteorological hybrid storm that hit the nation's most populous metro area.

