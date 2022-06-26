Pennsylvania Attorney General holds rally in Philadelphia to 'protect abortion rights'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11995794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds rallied in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a hundred people rallied at the National Constitution Center Saturday to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to an abortion."We are not OK with government-mandated pregnancy," congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon told the crowd.Protestors carried signs like "Get your laws off my body" and "Women will die" as they cheered on speakers, many of whom were Democratic politicians."My granddaughter is not going to have the same freedom I had and that my daughter had, and it's so upsetting to me," said Diana Becerra from Roxborough.The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade Friday, which had granted birth-givers the right to abortion since its passing in 1973."It gutted me. I am scared for my children. I'm scared for my children's children," said Ronna Dewey, who works with the mom activist group Red, Wine, and Blue.The crowd heard from local, state, and federal representatives, including Joanna McClinton, a democrat representing the 191st house district in Pennsylvania."In the midst of a very dark Friday, I'm thrilled to know there is a glimmer of hope," she said as she stumped for Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general. He is running on the Democratic ticket for governor."I trust the women of Pennsylvania to make decisions over their own bodies," Shapiro told the crowd.Shapiro said he'll protect abortion rights in Pennsylvania, while his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, has said he'll make abortions illegal with no exceptions."It is clear that more and more issues will likely be coming to the states in future years," said Shapiro.Action News reached out to state senator Mastriano and his campaign for a response but have not heard back.The rally at City Hall was part of an even bigger movement across the country, "Bans Off Our Bodies," part of a nationwide day of action.Similar abortion rights events were planned in more than 200 cities."I hope we're able to do this for like a week and keep going, because it's going to keep being an issue people shouldn't forget about it," said Deirdre French of Bristol, Pa.