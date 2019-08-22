Surveillance camera alerts police to deadly shooting in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers monitoring real-time cameras spotted a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section Thursday.

They sent first responders to the 1700 block of Bridge Street just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man who lived on the block shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said 23 shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time.
