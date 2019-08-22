PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers monitoring real-time cameras spotted a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section Thursday.
They sent first responders to the 1700 block of Bridge Street just after midnight.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man who lived on the block shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said 23 shell casings were found at the scene.
Investigators said they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time.
Surveillance camera alerts police to deadly shooting in Frankford
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News