A shootout in South Philadelphia has left one man injured, three cars damaged, and a woman shaken up after a stray bullet nearly struck her while she was inside her home.Police were on patrol in the area around 11 p.m. Sunday when they heard a hail of gunshots. The sound of those shots being fired was captured on surveillance video."I heard somebody screaming like 'no, no,'" said Antonio Atrisco. "I don't know if someone got shot and they were screaming like they couldn't believe it."The officers arrived on scene at the 1300 block of South 6th Street to find shots being fired and two men in a silver Chevy sedan speeding off.The men eventually got out of the car and ran on foot. Police caught up to them at 5th and Fernon streets.One of the men was taken into custody. The other had a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the hospital. Both are considered suspects.Police later learned they could've had another gunshot victim as a stray bullet just missed a woman watching TV inside of her home."She was only just a few feet from where that bullet went through her window. She was not injured," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.More than a dozen shell casings were found on 6th Street, and five more were found inside of the suspects' car.Atrisco found a bullet hole in his windshield as he was heading off to work."I wake up five in the morning every morning and now I gotta watch my back. I thought I lived in a good neighborhood. And it is. I guess stuff happens everywhere," he said.There is no word on a motive.-----