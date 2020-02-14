Surveillance video shows gunmen shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video released Friday captured the moment two gunmen opened fire, one of them at point blank range, in West Philadelphia.

It happened on January 15 on the 100 block of North Ruby Street.

The gunmen are seen approaching the two victims , a 22 and 26-year-old males, as they sat on the sidewalk then, after the shooting, the pair ran north on Ruby Street.

Both victims were critically injured.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

They would also like to speak to two other men who were in the area at the time.



Anyone with information should contact 215-686-3183/3184.
