Suspect arrested in shooting outside University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore

BALTIMORE --
A hospital employee has been wounded by a gunman who fired shots in an ambulance bay at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Baltimore police spokesman Matt Jablow says a gunman has been apprehended. He says investigators believe the shooter knows the wounded victim but details about a motive were not immediately available.

Hospital officials say the shooting happened outside the downtown Baltimore hospital around 7 a.m. Monday. Officials say the city hospital is functioning normally.

Baltimore's department of transportation has tweeted that the streets around the hospital were closed for police activity.

The medical status of the shooting victim was not immediately known. Hospital officials expect to hold a press conference this morning.

