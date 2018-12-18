Tyrese Lynch charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 4pm on December 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have a charged a man in the murder of a mother who killed in front of her baby early Friday morning.

Tyrese Lynch, 32, surrendered to Philadelphia police around 11:50 a.m. Monday. He was arrested and charged with Murder, VUFA-Former Convict, Endangering Welfare and related offenses in the killing of Isis Williams.


Authorities found Williams dead around 4 a.m. Friday inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street in Germantown.

Police say Lynch shot Williams in the head with her five-day-old daughter in a crib just steps away.

Williams' aunt, Aspara Agyeman, said Isis was on the phone with her mother when gunshots rang out.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on December 14, 2018.



"Her mother heard the shots," said Agyeman.

The mother of three has just given birth just days before. The baby girl, now one-week-old, is staying with Isis' aunt.

"Even though I may be the one that ends up raising her, she's gonna know that Isis is her mother and that she was loved," she said.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs, a family member says the relationship between Williams and Lynch was abusive.

Investigators said there were signs of a struggle in the home, furniture was overturned, but the baby was not injured.

Neighbors said they heard an argument before Williams was found.

"He was calling her derogatory names," said neighbor Melvina Hall. "It was very loud."

EMBED More News Videos

There was unimaginable grief as mourners lit candles outside the home where 24-year-old Isis Williams was shot and killed as reported by Jeff Chirico during Action News at 11 on De

A vigil was held Monday evening to remember Isis Williams in her neighborhood.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurdergunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
Top Stories
Vigil for mother murdered in front of newborn daughter
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of Fortnite over 'Carlton Dance'
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'good luck' wish from Trump
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities
Show More
Chicago police: 2 officers die after being struck by train
Fight leads to stabbing inside North Philadelphia store
Viewer video shows fire at Cobbs Creek home
AccuWeather: Beautiful Sunshine But Blustery Today
Poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
More News