A suspect is in custody Friday night after police chased an allegedly stolen car.It began in Sharon Hill, Delaware County and ended with the car rolling on its own at the base of the Platt Bridge in Philadelphia.Police say a man in his 20s was driving a suspected stolen car which led police on a chase.Officers in Sharon Hill spotted the man in their jurisdiction, and they say he sped off making his way to the Platt Bridge.The driver then bailed from a silver Audi 4 which continued to coast until stopped by a pursuing police cruiser.The driver was apprehended in a nearby heavy brush.A weapon was recovered, and the suspect was brought back to Sharon Hill.He is expected to be charged and later arraigned on Saturday morning.