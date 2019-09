EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who knocked over an elderly man and robbed him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who knocked over an elderly man and robbed him.It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Monday, September 2 on the 1700 block of South 4th Street in South Philadelphia.On Friday, authorities released surveillance video of the incident.Police said the 87-year-old victim was delivering receipts and payroll to a business on the block when the suspect struck.The suspect knocked the victim to the ground and fled with the payroll bag.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.