Suspect now facing attempted murder charge in New Jersey mass shooting

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was served the additional charge on Friday.
Dawkins was previously facing weapons charges and is currently being held in the Cumberland County Jail, officials said.
Two other men have been charged in the case; Larry McCrae, 39, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun and Darrell Dawkins is also facing weapons charges. Authorities have not said if Darrell Dawkins and Kevin Dawkins are related.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Bridgeton police officers found Kevin Dawkins armed with a handgun near the Maplewood Garden Apartments on May 23. He was allegedly found lying down beside a tree with the handgun clutched in his right hand. He was arrested without incident.
Authorities say Kevin Dawkins was in possession of the same handgun while at the party, and that witnesses identified him as holding and discharging the weapon at the property, the document says. However, it's unclear if bullets from his weapon struck anyone at the party.
So far, no one has been charged with firing that shots that killed the three victims.
Police allegedly found a handgun inside the truck of Darrell Dawkins' vehicle. Court documents reveal that he was the individual who hosted the party at the home.
Frantic 911 calls obtained by Action News detail the moments the rapid gunfire broke out.
"Somebody's here shooting, please get here, please get here," one woman can be heard saying to a 911 dispatcher.
"There's a lot of people shot," said another woman.
Another woman says she fled to an upstairs room to hide from the shooter.
"I'm upstairs hiding, I'm not trying to get shot," whispered the woman.
Three people have died in the shooting. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25.
Any attendees with information are asked to contact New Jersey State Police at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at njccpo.org/tips.