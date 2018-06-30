Suspect sought for bank robbery at the Jersey Shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --New Jersey state police need your help finding the man in the video.
He allegedly robbed a bank in Upper Township, Cape May County earlier Saturday.
At 12:15 p.m., the suspect entered the T-D Bank on highway 9 and handed the teller a small burlap bag, along with a note demanding a specific amount of cash.
After getting what he wanted, the man drove off in possibly a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
