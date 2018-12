Police in South Jersey posted a picture of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman.Detectives say the man was at the victim's residence for a party on Christmas Day but no one knew his identity.It happened at the Arborwood Condos in Lindenwold.Contact Lindenwold police if you have any information.You can call 856-784-7566 ext421 or email info@lindenwoldpd.com ------