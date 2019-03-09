Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near a SEPTA bus depot.Officers say one of the buses may have camera footage that could help track down the shooter.Police say the man fired shots at another man around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.The victim was shot four times in the 3000 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.He is now at Temple Hospital in critical condition.-----