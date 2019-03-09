Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion

Suspect sought for shooting near SEPTA bus depot in Strawberry Mansion. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 9, 2019.

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near a SEPTA bus depot.

Officers say one of the buses may have camera footage that could help track down the shooter.

Police say the man fired shots at another man around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was shot four times in the 3000 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

He is now at Temple Hospital in critical condition.

-----
