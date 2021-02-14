standoff

Standoff suspect still at large after Walmart shooting in Delaware County, Pa.

By and
DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are looking for an armed suspect after an altercation and a shooting at a Walmart in Darby Township. Police tracked the suspect back to his home in Darby Borough and staked out the building for several hours, only to find that he wasn't there. Police have not released the suspect's identity.

"The subject I would say is armed and possibly dangerous," said Chief Mike Sousa with the Darby Township Police.

Police say it started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Darby Township after the suspect and an employee got into an argument. The pair ended up in the vestibule area in the front of the store when police say the suspect fired one shot towards the employee. The shot missed and no one was injured.



"From what we received at the store this is just a random act. These two did not know each other. It was some sort of verbal argument that the suspect had with the employee possibly over a video game sale," said Sousa.

Police say after he fled from Walmart he was involved in another incident in Upper Darby and is then believed to have come back to his home in the 400 block of Main Street in Darby Borough.

Multiple agencies responded, including officers in SWAT gear, surrounding his residence and blocking the street. Police now believe the suspect fled from his home before officers arrived.

"We used the emergency response team to try to locate the suspect. We are unable to locate him right now," said Chief Joseph Gabe of Darby Borough Police.

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam on the scene of a standoff in Darby, Pennsylvania.



Police took two of the suspect's vehicles into custody, including this white Chevy Impala parked near his home.

"He's either possibly on foot or somebody picked him up," said Sousa.

Walmart released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities and the store is expected to reopen Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countybarricaded manshootingwalmartstandoff
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Camden man shoots himself in chest in 4-hour standoff: Police
New info on standoff that ended in officer-involved shooting
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Ice Storm Warning issued for parts of region
Bucks County dad honors late wife with annual Valentine's Day blood drive
Abuse of corpse charges filed after dismembered body found in truck
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney's Chester County home
24 couples renew their vows on Valentine's Day in Haddonfield
Suspect wanted for damaging Delaware church
Show More
Cape May County Zoo's 17-year-old Snow leopard dies
Couple 'falls' in love on Philly bus, celebrating 73 years of marriage
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
'American Idol' returns with same cast, hopes for normalcy
More TOP STORIES News