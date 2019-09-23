Suspect wanted after deadly hit-and-run in West Deptford Township, New Jersey

WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in West Deptford Township, New Jersey have new information in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident on Thursday night.

Police say a late model white Ford Explorer hit the victim. The SUV and its driver are still wanted by police.

Mark Breslin, 37, of Gloucester City was run down on state highway 45 at Hessian Avenue.

Police say the suspect's vehicle sped off into Woodbury. There is no description of the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856-845-2300.
