Suspect wanted for alleged rape inside Macy's bathroom in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect accused of raping a woman inside the public bathroom at a Macy's in Center City.It happened on Sunday, February 21 between 11:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., according to police.After the assault, police say the suspect fled the scene by taking SEPTA's Market Frankford Line at 13th and Market Street at 11:45 a.m.Around 11:54 a.m., video shows the accused suspect exiting the SEPTA station at 52nd and Market street.The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black pants with white stripes on the left leg, black sneakers with white around the sole, three quarter length jacket with a hood and white writing on the left shoulder. He was also wearing a surgical mask.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-685-3252.