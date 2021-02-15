vandalism

Suspect wanted for damaging Delaware church

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Dover, Delaware are asking for help locating a man who allegedly broke into a church and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say just after 6:45 a.m. Friday morning a man wearing a dark sweatsuit with a Looney Tunes logo on the front broke into Whatcoat United Methodist Church.

Once inside, officials say he caused about $5,000 worth of damage to church property.

About half an hour later he was seen fleeing towards The Preserve at Whatcoat Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (302) 736-7130.
