Police: Suspect wanted for stealing chips, knocking guard over at Sugarhouse Casino

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a violent thief who's accused of knocking a security guard down in order to steal gambling chips from Sugarhouse Casino.

Officials say a man grabbed a handful of chips from the dealer's bank on Monday night and then ran for the exit.

Police say he knocked a guard down while trying to escape, injuring him.

If you have any information on the casino theft, contact Pennsylvania State Police.
