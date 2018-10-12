Suspected human remains found in Camden alley

Suspected human remains have been found near a busy street in Camden, New Jersey.The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an alley along the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.It is not known how long they have been there.The Gloucester County Medical Examiner will analyze the remains to try and figure out who they belong to and what happened.Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7420.------