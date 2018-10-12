Suspected human remains found in Camden alley

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspected human remains found in Camden. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 12, 2018.

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
Suspected human remains have been found near a busy street in Camden, New Jersey.

The discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an alley along the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

It is not known how long they have been there.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner will analyze the remains to try and figure out who they belong to and what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at (856) 757-7420.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshuman remains foundCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Death toll rises to 11 in wake of Hurricane Michael's rampage
Tropical Storm Michael pounds Jersey Shore
Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Crew member dies on set of Mister Rogers movie in Pa.
20-year-old man shot in head after visiting family
Man speaks out after being run down outside doughnut shop
Several cars get flat tires from sewer lids on Lincoln Drive
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Fishtown
Troubleshooters: Third-party utility suppliers
Queen Latifah declines Marian Anderson Award for personal reasons
Guillermo, Gritty take over Pat's Steaks in South Philly
More News