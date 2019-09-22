Suspicious devices found at Olney church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and firefighters responded to an Olney church early Sunday morning to investigate two suspicious devices.

The Action Cam was at the scene at Saint Ambrose Church on the 400 Block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police received a call around 3 a.m. that there was a suspicious box with wires coming out of it and a bottle filled with fluid. The items were found at the base of a church cross.

The bomb squad examined the devices and determined that they were not a threat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosives foundbomb squadphilly newschurch
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 injured, including 2 firefighters, in 3-alarm nursing home fire
Stolen school bus crashes into car, bursts into flames
Police searching for missing Glenolden man
AMBER ALERT: Vigil held as search continues for missing NJ girl
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
NJ mom believes missing teen may be victim of human trafficking
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Show More
'There are lot of kids running:' Shooting at Phila. high school football game
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Allentown K-9 dies after battle with cancer
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
More TOP STORIES News