Suspicious devices found at Olney church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and firefighters responded to an Olney church early Sunday morning to investigate two suspicious devices.The Action Cam was at the scene at Saint Ambrose Church on the 400 Block of Roosevelt Boulevard.Police received a call around 3 a.m. that there was a suspicious box with wires coming out of it and a bottle filled with fluid. The items were found at the base of a church cross.The bomb squad examined the devices and determined that they were not a threat.