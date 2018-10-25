EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4553577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a Wilmington mail facility where a suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden was found on October 25, 2018.

Authorities have descended on a Delaware post office after a suspicious package was discovered addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.Law enforcement sources tell ABC News it is similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.Police responded to the post office the 1500 block of Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington just before 8 a.m.The Wilmington Police Department says due to a "suspicious package" investigation, Chestnut Street is shut down from North DuPont to North Broom.Postal supervisor Sherina Dawson tells Action News one of her employees noticed the package, similar to those sent to others across the country, addressed to Biden. She said it had a return address from Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.The supervisor said the item inside was shaped like a flash light, similar to a pipe bomb.All employees were taken out of the building safely, she said.This was the second time on Thursday morning that law enforcement officials responded to a post office.Around 6 a.m., the New Castle County post office located on 100 block of Quigley Boulevard was evacuated and all mail trucks were moved to other facilities.County police told Action News the FBI took over the investigation at the post office. As news broke of the second post office investigation, police quickly left the New Castle location.Seven explosive devices were sent to prominent public figures this week. On Thursday, another package was discovered addressed to Robert De Niro in New York.Officials said all the packages were similar: manila envelopes with bubble-wrap interior bearing six stamps and the return address of Schultz. She is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who was accused by Clinton rivals of secretly helping the party's eventual presidential nominee.A law enforcement presence could be seen outside Biden's Greenville, New Castle County home on Wednesday.Authorities are calling these devices acts of terror, and they believe they are all connected.------