Sword-swinging hotel guest slashes bride, authorities say

HARDYSTON, N.J. --
Authorities say a dispute involving a New Jersey bridal party and a hotel guest ended when the guest used a sword to threaten the women and slash the bride on the arm.

Carlos Mejia, of New York City, faces charges including aggravated assault following Saturday's altercation in Hardyston.

Authorities say the 43-year-old Mejia approached the bridal party in a hotel hallway before the wedding and asked for a cigarette. A verbal argument ensued, and Mejia returned to his room.

The bride and her party soon knocked on Mejia's door and yelled at him. Authorities say he emerged with the sword and began swinging it at the women but was disarmed by hotel guests.

Mejia had no ties to the wedding. The bride wasn't seriously injured.

It wasn't known Thursday whether Mejia has an attorney to speak for him.

