Fire tears through strip mall in Tabernacle, New Jersey

TABERNACLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were on the scene battling a blaze at a strip mall in Burlington County, New Jersey on Saturday morning.

The flames erupted on Route 206 near Cramer Road in Tabernacle.

A motorist noticed the flames and called 911.

There several stores in the plaza including a Dunkin', a pizza shop, a massage parlor and a doctor's office.

There are also apartments on the second floor.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tabernaclefire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News