Take a look: Philadelphia School District's new electric buses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia School District has expanded its fleet of electric buses to 20 and will double that number by 2026.

The "Driving PA Forward Grant Program" from the Department of Environmental Protection provided the district with nearly $2 million, helping to cover the cost of 12 new fully electric buses.

"Diesel transportation sources contribute 47% of all the toxic air pollution in the state," said Michael Trone from the PA DEP.

One of the most impressive features of the fully electric bus fleet for the School District is the sound: they are extremely quiet. Of course, it's not just noise pollution these buses are cutting down on, there are zero emissions.

"It improves the quality of life for everyone," said Oz Hill, COO of the School District of Philadelphia.

It's not only good for the Earth, it's great for the dedicated bus drivers too. Mike Silver has been transporting students for the district for 28 years.

"This is like luxury. Even the seat feels better!" said driver Mike Silver.

Thanks to a federal grant, the school district of Philadephia will add another 20 fully electric school buses to its fleet within two years.