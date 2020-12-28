How Philadelphia's past is informing our future

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by documentary filmmaker Sam Katz for a discussion on Philadelphia's past and present.

Katz highlights in great detail, how Philadelphia's historical past is a sign of the region's resilience, and how lessons from the past will help shape our future.


They discuss the yellow fever epidemic in the 1700s, the women's multicultural suffrage movement, police brutality during the Mayor Rizzo era and the bold moves that placed this city at the center of international political power.

Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
4 people taken to the hospital after CO exposure in Drexel Hill
Vaccinations begin for long term care residents, first responders in NJ
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Show More
Retailers taking precautions for holiday returns
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Pa. bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports
More TOP STORIES News