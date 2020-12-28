How Philadelphia's past is informing our future

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards is joined by documentary filmmaker Sam Katz for a discussion on Philadelphia's past and present.
Katz highlights in great detail, how Philadelphia's historical past is a sign of the region's resilience, and how lessons from the past will help shape our future.
They discuss the yellow fever epidemic in the 1700s, the women's multicultural suffrage movement, police brutality during the Mayor Rizzo era and the bold moves that placed this city at the center of international political power.
