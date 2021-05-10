Tamron Hall works to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence and their pets

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tamron Hall raises awareness for victims of domestic violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Domestic violence has often been known as a "silent problem," something that happens behind closed doors.

Our friend and ABC talk show host Tamron Hall is using her voice to help victims and their loved ones find the resources they need to leave a bad situation.

"In 2004, as you all know, I talked openly about losing my sister to an incident of domestic violence," Hall said. "For me, clearly the urgency to have the conversation took on new meaning."

"But it wasn't until about a year and a half ago that I learned about the Purple Leash Project. Their message is that 48% of survivors of domestic violence don't leave the home or delay leaving because they are worried about their pets. They don't want to leave their fur family member, as we call them, behind."

The goal of the Purple Leash Project is to make sure that by 2025, 25% of the shelters in this country are equipped to take in survivors and their pets.

Right now, that number is at about 10%.

"The goal is to provide grants to shelters who want to join us and allow them to renovate play areas and spaces for the pets," Hall said.

"That becomes comforting to survivors of domestic violence who will know that they have a safe space and their pet has a safe place. That's what we want to provide."

Click here for more information.

Join Tamron Hall weekdays at 10 a.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News