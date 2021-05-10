Tamron Hall works to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence and their pets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Domestic violence has often been known as a "silent problem," something that happens behind closed doors.
Our friend and ABC talk show host Tamron Hall is using her voice to help victims and their loved ones find the resources they need to leave a bad situation.
"In 2004, as you all know, I talked openly about losing my sister to an incident of domestic violence," Hall said. "For me, clearly the urgency to have the conversation took on new meaning."
"But it wasn't until about a year and a half ago that I learned about the Purple Leash Project. Their message is that 48% of survivors of domestic violence don't leave the home or delay leaving because they are worried about their pets. They don't want to leave their fur family member, as we call them, behind."
The goal of the Purple Leash Project is to make sure that by 2025, 25% of the shelters in this country are equipped to take in survivors and their pets.
Right now, that number is at about 10%.
"The goal is to provide grants to shelters who want to join us and allow them to renovate play areas and spaces for the pets," Hall said.
"That becomes comforting to survivors of domestic violence who will know that they have a safe space and their pet has a safe place. That's what we want to provide."
