Taylor Swift-themed pop-up kicks off in Manayunk, showcasing artist and Kelce brothers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A restaurant in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood is transforming its space into a Swiftie's dream.

Taqueria Amor has created a "Love Story" pop-up space, complete with Taylor Swift-themed food and drink specials.

There's even a special nod to her boyfriend.

"This year for Valentine's Day, we are doing a Taylor Swift theme," says Max Molseed, the general manager at Taqueria Amor. "A couple of our employees are big Swifties. We're calling it Taqueria Amor's 'Love Story' with a shout-out to Travis Kelce as well."

"Love Story," or as they like to call it, "Amor Story," has drinks on the menu like 'Lavender Haze,' 'Champagne Problems,' and 'The Guy on the Chiefs.'

"With the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl, we're trying to play off all of that and try to get as many people involved as we can," Molseed says.

There's also a Kelce corner celebrating both brothers, while Swift's music and clips from her concert play.

"It's cool because it's cross-generational," Molseed says. "We have a lot of families coming in dressed up for the event, bringing their kids as well."

On Saturday, February 3, Taqueria Amor is also participating in the Chowder Crawl at Manayunk's annual Founders Philly Freeze-Out.

It's one way to warm up on a day dedicated to icy fun.

"We're pretty much turning the street into a winter wonderland with 30-plus ice sculptures," says Caitlin Marsilii, the events coordinator with the Manayunk Development Corporation.

"We have a 'Snow Zone' and a winter market and more. It's a really good way to get out in the winter and have some fun," she said.

Also, residents say to look for a giant igloo!

If you pop into Taqueria Amor for a 'Cruel Summer' margarita or 'Taylor's Tacos,' keep your eyes peeled for a Kelce.

The brothers DID get an invite!

Taqueria Amor's "Love Story" runs now through Sunday, February 25.

Manayunk Founders Philly Freeze-Out is this Saturday.