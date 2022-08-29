Taylor Swift announces new album 'Midnights' after VMA win

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album.

Taylor Swift has new music on the way.

The singer announced her new album, "Midnights," which will be released on Oct. 21.

In her acceptance speech for video of the year at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, she teased the album by saying she'd give us the details "at midnight."

On Instagram, she wrote that the album consists of "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams," she wrote of the album. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching, hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."

Swift also wrote, "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't -- right this minute -- about to make some fateful, life-altering mistake."

Since releasing the one-two punch of "folklore" and "evermore" in 2020, Swift has released two re-recordings: "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)."