Apple Watch releases heart monitor function

The new function on the Apple Watch Series 4 became available last week.
While it can't detect all heart rhythm abnormalities or detect a heart attack, it can help detect a condition known as atrial fibrillation.
That's when a person feels something similar to a fluttering in their chest.
It's the second most common cause of death around the world.
Once the function is set up through a software update, the results can be shared with your doctor.
