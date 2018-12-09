U.S. & WORLD

Apple Watch releases heart monitor function

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple Watch releases heart monitor function. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

The new function on the Apple Watch Series 4 became available last week.

While it can't detect all heart rhythm abnormalities or detect a heart attack, it can help detect a condition known as atrial fibrillation.

That's when a person feels something similar to a fluttering in their chest.

It's the second most common cause of death around the world.

Once the function is set up through a software update, the results can be shared with your doctor.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldapple watch
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Internet service now available on cell phones in Cuba
New York Police Department adds drones to its fleet
Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones
Paris cleans up after latest riot; pressure builds on Macron
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
Internet service now available on cell phones in Cuba
New York Police Department adds drones to its fleet
Walmart awarded patent for listening system
Man sees for the first time in 10 years thanks to special glasses
More Technology
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Show More
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
More News