Banning work email during after-hours can be bad for your health, study says

If the idea of not being able to access work email when you're off the clock makes your hands sweat, know you're not alone.A new study from the University of Sussex shows that banning communication after-hours can backfire for anxiety-prone employees.The research found that blanket bans on work email might come as a relief to some workers who want to disconnect, but it can actually be harmful to others.Scientists say taking away the control can make those prone to stress feel more anxious about managing their workload.However, that constant connection can be problematic.Another study found that one in five employees have checked work email in the middle of the night.The researchers suggest companies tailor their email policies, rather than adopt a one-size-fits-all approach.