Technology

Banning work email during after-hours can be bad for your health, study says

If the idea of not being able to access work email when you're off the clock makes your hands sweat, know you're not alone.

A new study from the University of Sussex shows that banning communication after-hours can backfire for anxiety-prone employees.

The research found that blanket bans on work email might come as a relief to some workers who want to disconnect, but it can actually be harmful to others.


Scientists say taking away the control can make those prone to stress feel more anxious about managing their workload.

However, that constant connection can be problematic.

Another study found that one in five employees have checked work email in the middle of the night.

The researchers suggest companies tailor their email policies, rather than adopt a one-size-fits-all approach.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyemailshealthstudymental health
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher offers resignation after racially-charged altercation
Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower: Police
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
President Trump likens impeachment inquiry to 'a lynching'
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Dallas tornado
Show More
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
More TOP STORIES News