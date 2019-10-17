95 percent of tested baby foods in the US contain toxic metals, report says

The report was put out by the group HealthyBabyFood.org.
Scientists claim they tested 168 baby foods from major manufacturers. They say 95 percent contained lead, 73 percent contained arsenic, 75 percent contained cadmium and 32 percent contained mercury.
The worst offenders, according to the findings, were baby foods made with rice, sweet potatoes and fruit juices.
Physicians suggest pureed vegetables, salmon, peanut-butter oatmeal and avocado as safe baby foods.
They also say meats are better sources of nutrients than rice cereals.
Editor's note on this study:
Heavy metals are naturally occurring elements found in all kinds of foods.
FDA has certain limits for arsenic and lead levels
The methodology used to test the foods and brands was not immediately clear, according to the report.
The science used in the study has not been validated or scrutinized by an independent source.
The group that released the results, HBBF, funded the study.
