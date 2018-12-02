Man sees for the first time in 10 years thanks to special glasses

An Iowa man is seeing again for the first time in ten years, thanks to a special pair of glasses.
David Hereid lost his sight to a rare disease called "multi-focal choroiditis."
He has minimal peripheral vision.
However, all of that changed last week thanks to a pair of hi-tech glasses.
They look like something you'd wear to play a video game, but the "eSight 3" glasses are meant for the visually impaired.
They electronically restore sight, making vision a reality for those who can't see.
technologyu.s. & worldblind
