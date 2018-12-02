U.S. & WORLD

Man sees for the first time in 10 years thanks to special glasses

Man sees for the first time in 10 years thanks to special glasses. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

An Iowa man is seeing again for the first time in ten years, thanks to a special pair of glasses.

David Hereid lost his sight to a rare disease called "multi-focal choroiditis."

He has minimal peripheral vision.

However, all of that changed last week thanks to a pair of hi-tech glasses.

They look like something you'd wear to play a video game, but the "eSight 3" glasses are meant for the visually impaired.

They electronically restore sight, making vision a reality for those who can't see.

