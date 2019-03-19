Technology

Myspace loses all music uploaded before 2015

EMBED <>More Videos

Myspace loses music uploaded before 2015. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2019.

Your Myspace media may be gone for good.

According to the social site, profiles were transferred to a new server. But in the process, more than 50 million photos, videos, and music files - including every song uploaded before 2015 - were deleted.

That's at least 12 years' worth of music.

According to Rolling Stone, the company said, "There is no way to recover them."

Myspace said it apologized about the incident seven months ago. But it has taken this long for that word to spread.

"As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace," the company said in a statement on its website. "We apologize for the inconvenience.""
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyentertainmentsocial mediamusictechnologyus worldmyspace
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Philly's iconic Trocadero to close this spring
Police: Logan homicide might have been case of mistaken ID
Temple and Villanova teams head out to begin March Madness
Temple student awarded prestigious scholarship while battling cancer
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool Today
Former Wall Street maven teaches financial literacy to inner-city kids
Show More
Officer helps boy who called 911 for missing teddy bear
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Naked man walking around University of Delaware arrested
Apple unveils new iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model
Firefighters battle barn fire in Upper Pittsgrove, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News