Your Myspace media may be gone for good.
According to the social site, profiles were transferred to a new server. But in the process, more than 50 million photos, videos, and music files - including every song uploaded before 2015 - were deleted.
That's at least 12 years' worth of music.
According to Rolling Stone, the company said, "There is no way to recover them."
Myspace said it apologized about the incident seven months ago. But it has taken this long for that word to spread.
"As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace," the company said in a statement on its website. "We apologize for the inconvenience.""
Myspace loses all music uploaded before 2015
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News