Parents hiring coaches to help get kids to put down their devices

More and more parents are hiring coaches to help them figure out how to get their kids to put down their devices, and limit their screen time.It seems parents can't remember what we all did before we carried around smartphones and tablets.So, they're paying these parenting coaches up to $250 an hour to help them figure out how to wean kids off their screens.Their suggestions are, in some cases, super simple.For example, throw a ball, find a jungle gym, or even jump rope.Some parents are banding together to make public promises, a pledge, to withhold smartphones from their kids until 8th grade, and some are telling their kids no social media until college.