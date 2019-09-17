Teen, 74-year-old woman among those charged in fatal laundromat shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A 74-year-old woman, who goes by the name "Mama Dean," is one of three people arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a laundromat in Trenton, New Jersey on Monday.Investigators said the shooting started with a group of people attacking a man inside the Liberty 3 Laundromat on Chambers Street at about noon.Police said Eudean McMillan, "Mama Dean," allegedly brought a gun into the business and opened fire.A 16-year-old was hit by the gunfire. He remains in critical condition at an area hospital.Darryl Parker, 37, the man who was attacked, then took the gun and shot one of the alleged attackers, 21-year-old Geovahnie Fanfan, authorities said. A 15-year-old then took the same gun and shot Fanfan again.Fanfan was taken to St. Francis Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.According to authorities, Parker and the 15-year-old are now charged with murder in connection with the shooting. McMillian is facing attempted murder charges.The 15-year-old suspect is being held in the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center. Dean and Parker are being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending detention hearings.