Jani Morris

A teenage girl has been charged with murder and other offenses in the death of her baby, who was found in a North Philadelphia dumpster on New Year's Eve.15-year-old Jani Morris, of the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue, has been charged as an adult.She is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of an instrument of crime, and abuse of a corpse.The newborn baby boy was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital after he was found late Monday night.Police said it all began around 10:30 p.m. when a woman approached officers at 22nd and Lehigh streets, three blocks away from where she had discovered the newborn in a dumpster.Detectives say the woman informed them the baby had been placed there by Morris, a friend of her daughter.Police say they found the teen, and her mother, inside their nearby home. Investigators believe that's where the teen gave birth.The teen and her mother were taken to the Special Victims Unit.The teen girl was placed under arrest and was then taken to Temple Hospital for precautionary medical treatment.------