Teen critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a 17-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Sansom Street before 8 p.m. after a report of a person with a gun.

The teen was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.

