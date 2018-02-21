Teen critical after shooting in West Philadelphia

Police say a 17-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in West Philadelphia.Officers responded to the 5600 block of Sansom Street before 8 p.m. after a report of a person with a gun.The teen was found with gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.So far, there are no arrests or word on a motive.------