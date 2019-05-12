Teen gunned down in Frankford; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is sought after the killing of a 19-year-old. Now his mother is asking for your help on his whereabouts.

"Montez was a pretty good child. He was family oriented he loved his nieces and nephews," said Karen Johnson, victim's mother.

Nineteen-year-old Montez Boyd Junior had recently graduated high school when his life was tragically cut short.

On Tuesday, September 11, Boyd was with two people his mother didn't know along the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

"I was home and I got a phone call that Montez had been shot at the Chinese store," said Johnson.

Boyd died from his injuries.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"When you take someone's child, it's like taking your life and it's hard to live life without them," said Johnson.
