A shootout in the Kensington section of Philadelphia left a teenager dead and a woman shaken after her vehicle was struck multiple times.Police say 25 shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of West Huntington Street.Police say the teen victim did not have a gun on him.Officers found the 18-year-old man lying on the street unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police say a woman was sitting in a nearby parked car. After her vehicle got hit by the gunfire, she sped away. She was stopped by police two blocks later who spotted the bullet holes on her car.She is being treated as a witness."She's really lucky because her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. We found some broken glass from her vehicle on the 400 block of West Huntingdon right near where all the spent shell casings are, so we know that vehicle was in close proximity to the shooting," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police are searching for two people who fled the scene, one on a bicycle and the other on foot.-----